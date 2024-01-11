With temperatures staying low and frost over the north west this past week, the big question on everyone’s lips is ‘will we get any snow?’ The short answer – maybe.

Winter snow caused chaos in Derry last January

Temperatures will be high enough for the time of year over the coming weekend with highs of 7C-8C expected on Saturday and 5C on Sunday with the weekend temperatures falling to 2C at the lowest. The weather will remain dry over the weekend, with only a short shower to fall on Saturday morning.

Next week, the temperature will drop more as the week goes on with temperatures staying close to zero from Monday. A brief snow or sleet shower will come on Tuesday morning with the rest of the day to remain wet but apart from that, most of the week will remain dry but cold.