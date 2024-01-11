To snow or not to snow - Derry weather forecast for the week ahead
Temperatures will be high enough for the time of year over the coming weekend with highs of 7C-8C expected on Saturday and 5C on Sunday with the weekend temperatures falling to 2C at the lowest. The weather will remain dry over the weekend, with only a short shower to fall on Saturday morning.
Next week, the temperature will drop more as the week goes on with temperatures staying close to zero from Monday. A brief snow or sleet shower will come on Tuesday morning with the rest of the day to remain wet but apart from that, most of the week will remain dry but cold.
Snow is predicted to fall during the very early hours of Friday but, overall, it’s too early to confidently predict whether the snow will stick around for long.