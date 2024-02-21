Tony Hassan remembered as dedicated activist and family man with ‘ferocious work ethic and energy’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fr. Seán O'Donnell, C.C. told the congregation that over two decades as a councillor he had exhibited ‘a special interest in social welfare’ and was ‘always attentive to the immediate needs of those who came to him’.

Tony’s wife Christine, children Ciarán and Áine, his grandchildren and brother Dessie were joined in St. Brigid’s Chapel in Carnhill on Wednesday by a wide group of friends, family and fellow republicans as they paid their final respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tony worked in the BSR in his younger days and made many great friends there. During the Troubles he joined Sinn Féin. He joined the city council in 1997.

The late Tony Hassan whose funeral took place on Wednesday.

"He became one of, if not the longest serving councillor in the city, serving his local community faithfully with dedication and a ferocious work ethic and energy for a massive 21 years,” said Fr. O’Donnell.

Mourners were reminded of Tony’s endless campaigns for better housing in Derry’s northern suburbs.

“Tony had a special interest in social welfare and, in particular, housing and was always attentive to the immediate needs of those who came to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His achievement and passion for pressing on with the Skeoge development is well-known, affectionately earning the title ‘Hassan Highway’, a development that is still ongoing providing what was obviously needed and continues to be needed houses for many of our folk,” Fr. O’Donnell reflected.

Mr. Hassan died on Monday in the Foyle Hospice after a period of ill-health. He was 78.

‘The Lonesome Boatman’ was played as his coffin – draped with the national flag – was borne into St. Brigid’s on Wednesday.

His grandchildren read the Prayers of the Faithful remembering, among others, the medical and nursing staff who had cared for their grandfather in his last days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mourners heard how ‘Anthony Gerard Hassan’ was born in Glasgow in 1946 to Margaret and Gerard.

“He was raised in the family home in Bridge Street with his younger siblings Dessie and Ann. Ann departed this life in 2017. He spent many happy summers in his aunt Josie's boarding house in Portstewart, one of his favourite places.

“He loved swimming in the sea and entertaining the boarders in the evenings,” said Fr. O’Donnell.

Though best-known as a political figure he was a family man who met his wife Christine in Mosney nearly 60 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On holidays in Butlin’s in 1966 he first met his future wife Chrissie in what his family dubbed the 'Ballroom of Romance'.

“They married on March 31, 1970, in Ballyfermot chapel in Dublin. Then followed Ciarán and Áine.”

Fr. O’Donnell spoke of the joy he took in his children and grandchildren, stating: “At the centre of his life was his family: Ciarán and Maureen and their five, Dearbhaile, Callum, Niamh, Conal and Caoimhin. On his 64th birthday Áine had Tara and Oisín is the last but by no means least to complete the clan.

"He loved his grandchildren above all else and doted on them and they on him.”