Top 10 baby names for boys and girls in Ireland north and south revealed
In the north, James and Grace were the most popular first names given to babies for births registered in 2024.
The NISRA statistics show Grace has returned to the top spot as the most popular girls’ name after five years at number one from 2018 to 2022, and has appeared in the top three most popular names for 19 consecutive years.
James has returned to number one after a six-year stretch at the top spot between 2015 and 2020, then regaining it in 2022.
For boys’ names, Cillian was a close second to James.
This name has increased in popularity since entering the top ten most popular names in 2020. Noah returned to third place, at which it has placed five times since 2015, after reaching first place in 2023.
Jude entered the boys’ top ten in 2024 for the first time in the series which dates back to 1997.
Within the boys’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2023 and 2024 were Austin, Rossa, Callum, and Joseph.
Some of the less common names given to baby boys in 2024 were Royce, Bentley, and Phoenix.
For baby girls, Olivia came in second to Grace, having re-entered the top three for the first time since 2018.
Fiadh returned to third place, down from second place in 2023 and has held a top five position since 2020.
Within the girls’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2023 and 2024 were Maya, Maria, Eliza, and Ayla.
As with previous years, there were a greater variety of girls’ names (2,289) than boys’ names (1,826) registered in 2024.
Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2024 were Dolly, Primrose, and Melody.
NISRA states: “Birth registrations in 2024 included 948 baby names that had not been used before. Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents."
The top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland, 2024: Boys: 1. James; 2.Cillian; 3.Noah; 4. Jack; 5. Theo; 6. Jude; 7. Luca; 8. Charlie; 9. Oisin; 10. Oliver. Girls: 1. Grace; 2. Olivia; 3. Fiadh; 4. Aoife; 5. Emily; 6. Lily/Charlotte; 8. Isla/Sophia; 10. Freya.
In the Republic meanwhile Jack and Sophie were the top names last year.
The Top 10 babies names in the Republic in 2024: Boys: 1. Jack; 2. Noah; 2.Rían; 4.Cillian; 5. James; 6. Tiadhg; 7. Fionn; 8. Liam; 9. Oisín; 10. Daniel.
Girls: 1. Sophie; 2. Éabha; 3. Grace; 4. Emily; 5. Fiadh; 6. Lily; 7. Olivia; 8. Amelia; 9. Sadie; 10. Mia.
The CSO states that Jack has been in the top 5 boys' names since 1998 and has maintained its first-place position from 2023. Similarly, Noah retains its place in the top 3 in 2024, maintaining its position as the second most popular name for boys for the fourth year in a row.
Rían, who was a new entrant to the top 5 in 2021, moves up in the rankings from fourth place in 2023 to 3rd place in 2024. Cillian enters the top 5 for the first time in 2024, in fourth position, having previously being in the top 10 in 2021, 2022, and 2023. James remains a firm favourite but moves from third position in 2023 to fifth position in 2024.
This year Sophie has been the most popular name chosen for girls, rising from fourth place in 2023 to 1st in 2024. Éabha goes from joint 8th position in 2023 to second place in 2024. Grace drops two places from the top spot in 2023 to third in 2024. Emily is the fourth most popular name in 2024, dropping one place from last year. Emily has been in the top 5 girls' names chosen from 2010 to 2024.
There were three new entrants to the top 100 for boys: Rowan, Caleb, and Iarlaith. Caleb was the name that rose most in popularity, jumping from 142nd place to 91st between 2023 and 2024.
There were four new entrants to the top 100 for girls: Hallie, Rhea, Caragh, and Aurora. Rhea has grown most in popularity, rising from 130th place in 2023 to 93rd in 2024, a jump of 37 places in rank.
