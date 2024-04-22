Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Forgiveness Redefined – In Conversation with Candice Mama’ takes place on Thursday, April at 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Magee campus of Ulster University.

Candice’s work in forgiveness, reconciliation and trauma began after her story of forgiving apartheid assassin and her father’s murderer, Eugene De Kock, made international news.

Speaking about her experience, she said: “A few things shifted inside me when I sat face to face with my fathers killer and the most profound was that when I forgave Eugene I suddenly realised it had been me who was in prison the entire time.

Top South African influencer Candice Mama.

“Forgiveness taught me that it is rarely ever about the perpetrator. It is about freeing ourselves from the hold the perpetrator has over us, it is not about forgetting it is about removing the emotional attachment we have to the event.”

Candice Mama has been named as one of Vogue Magazine’s top 33 most inspiring women in the world.

She was also listed in the Top 20 African Women by the African Union and United Nations in a compilation celebrating women who have contributed in building peace in Africa. The accolade was presented by UN Secretary General António Guterres and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

In 2020 as the United Nations celebrated 75 years they chose 75 people to celebrate and honour and Candice was chosen as one of the people who featured as part of‘#UN75 People; 75 Stories’.

Candice is now serving as the Co-CEO for AIME, a systems design organisation based in Australia and operating in 52 countries across the world.

The John & Pat Hume Foundation was established in 2020 to support and inspire Leadership for Peaceful Change.

It states: “The Foundation recognises that the most effective change-makers are often Quiet Leaders – those who may not have an official role in their local power structure or who may not regard themselves as leaders. We seek to partner with such leaders – shining a light on their work, standing in solidarity, rewarding their courage and contributing to their long-term resilience.”

Tickets for the event at Magee are available at Eventbrite.