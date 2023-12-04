Group leaders from a host of secondary schools across the Northwest came together at City of Derry Airport on Wednesday November 29 to celebrate the launch of Topflight for Schools 2025 Ski Programme

Group leaders from a host of secondary schools across the Northwest came together at City of Derry Airport on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of Topflight for Schools 2025 Ski Programme

The leaders were treated to some festive hospitality and a special tour and presentation from the teams at City of Derry Airport and Topflight.

Renowned as the number one school ski specialists across the length and breadth of Ireland, Topflight for Schools will be operating from City of Derry Airport for the second year in 2025 following a sold out 2024 programme which takes to the skies in January.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Topflight for Schools operating from the Airport again in 2025. Topflight for Schools truly are experts in what they do, and we are proud to partner with them on this venture.

“From the high intake on the 2024 programme, it is clear that the ski market is in high demand across the Northwest and it’s a privilege that we can offer our local school children access to such a fantastic life experience, especially from the convenience of their local Airport.

“With reduced travel time and cost for school representatives and parents in their journey to the Airport, and a time of less than 15 minutes from the carpark to the departure gate for school staff and children travelling, we pride ourselves on providing a fast, friendly and relaxing experience at City of Derry Airport.”

Jill Russell, Sales Manager at Topflight for Schools, added: “We were delighted to once again host our ski launch for the 2025 season, in association with our partners at the City of Derry Airport.

“Many schools in the greater Northwest area are already looking forward to departing from their local airport in the coming weeks.

“A group of enthusiastic teachers were excited to learn that they will once again have the opportunity to fly from their preferred regional airport in 2025.”