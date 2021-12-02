Tori hopes colourful art collection will inspire others to follow dreams
Local artist Tori McNeill is hoping to inspire people with a disability to find what makes them happy and follow their dreams.
The 22 year-old, from Knightbridge in the city’s Waterside, is the Disability Champion for the sixth annual Disability Awareness Week which took place across the region this week.
The aim of the week of celebration is to join together to support people with disability in our communities and promote health and social wellbeing through the arts.
Tori’s artwork focuses on bright colours, sunsets and outdoor landscapes and her inspiration comes from going for walks around the city and capturing pictures that she turns into beautiful paintings.
She took a special interest in painting six years ago with the support of her art tutor, Karen Torley.
Fast forward to today and she is getting regular commissions for her distinctive paintings and has set up a page on Facebook where the public can purchase her artwork.
Tori, a founder member of the NW Spectrum group, delivered art workshops throughout the week and hoped to inspire others to follow their passions.
“You have to get out there and run with the opportunities that are offered,” she explained. “That is why organisations such as North West Spectrum and Council’s Disability Week are great for breaking down barriers for people with disabilities. It’s all about finding what makes you happy - once you find that, that is what really matters.”
She is adamant that she will not be held back by her disability.
‘When you discover your ability, that’s what shines through” she added.
For more information on North West Spectrum, visit www.nwspectrum.com.