The Tower Museum in Derry. DER2029GS - 013

At a Business and Culture Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 16, Head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, said the price increases were the first in ten years when they came into effect on April 1.

“The nominal fee increase will still remain lower than most museums and visitor attractions in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, but will help sustain the services provided in the Guildhall and Tower Museum,” Ms McCarter added.

“It will ensure they are engaging for local people and visitors as places to enjoy and learn and hopefully return to regularly.

The Guildhall in Derry.

“The baseline rates will be available at reception or to pre-book on-line which is aligned with the Tourism Northern Ireland Embrace a Giant Spirit campaign, but will not affect the ongoing social and community engagement, special offers or discounts available within the service.”

Tower Museum admission has risen from £4 to £6 for an adult , £2.40 to £4 for concession, £2 to £3 for children aged five to 17, £10 to £16 for a family, £2 to £4 for tour operators, £1.50 for under 18 school groups, £2.40 to £4 for over 18 school groups, and £2 to £5 for a school group plus workshop.

Guided tours of either the Tower Museum or Guildhall have increased from £2 to £3, while a combined tour of both increased from £3 to £5.

UUP Alderman Darren Guy said charging £3 for a guided tour of the Guildhall was “giving it away”, and argued it should have increased by more.

“There are people who will turn their noses up at a fiver and walk straight out again,” Alderman Guy said. “But £3 for that building, and I know they do a good tour in there, should we maybe reconsider that and maybe add 50p or a £1 extra.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said he was “uncomfortable with any price increases” during the Cost of Living crisis.

Councillor Harkin concluded: “I appreciate that when there’s a successful exhibit like the Derry Girls one, we want to maximise that, but I’m always concerned about who’s going to get priced out by any price rise.”

