Touring Joan Miró gallery exhibition in Limavady for the art buffs

The Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre said they are delighted to present the Hayward Gallery Touring exhibition, Joan Miró: Painting and Poetry.

Running from Saturday June 7 to July 19, the exhibition brings together 26 lithographic prints created by the artist to illustrate the writings of the celebrated French surrealist poet Robert Desnos.

The arts and culture centre said that Joan Miró’s is one of the most influential and recognisable artists in the 20th century.

Miró’s style was described as the forefront of Surrealism and Dadaism by Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

May 24 1966: Spanish Surrealist painter Joan Miro (1893 - 1983) at the Marlborough Fine Art Gallery for his one man show. (Photo by Robert Stiggins/Express/Getty Images)

Primarily known as a painter and sculptor, Miró was also a celebrated and dynamic printmaker. Within this practice the artist produced an output of book illustrations, often created for artists, writers and poets associated with the Surrealist movement.

The exhibition aims to shine a light on Miró’s variety of print production and his experimentation with vivid colour and abstract shapes.

Council’s Arts Service said they are also delighted to present another touring exhibition of world-renowned artists in partnership with the Hayward Gallery, Southbank Centre, London.

From displaying prints by Henri Matisse in 2013, with following exhibitions over the years by artists Louise Bourgeois, Michael Craig-Martin and Karl Blossfeldt at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, and prints by Georgia O’Keeffe hosted by Flowerfield Arts Centre, the arts centre said they continue to provide access to internationally acclaimed visual arts for local communities.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan commented: “I am delighted that Roe Valley Arts have been chosen as a host venue for this wonderful new touring exhibition.

“Not only does the Arts Service support and showcase local and regional artists but it is also so important that our local schools, creatives and general public have the opportunity to see the work of world-renowned artists from some of the most acclaimed art venues and museums in their local arts venues.

“We’re delighted to continue our beneficial partnership work with the Hayward Gallery and the Southbank Centre and I would encourage everyone to visit this stunning exhibition of works by Joan Miró.”

There are two public workshops accompanying the exhibition: Abstract Glass Panels for adults on Saturday, June 14, and Miró Mobiles for children on Saturday, June 7.

Visit www.roevalleyarts.com for further information.