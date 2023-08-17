The Tower Museum

The coveted Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on TripAdvisor globally.

Mayor Patricia Logue said she was delighted to hear the news and wanted to say a huge well done to all those involved in reaching this milestone.

“To be placed among the top 10% of all listings on this travel search global platform is something to be celebrated, congratulations to the team at the Tower Museum. The Derry Girls Experience has proven to be incredibility popular and resonates strongly with all those visiting the city and district. It also works well alongside the Story of Derry and Armada Shipwreck exhibitions already on display in the Museum which offers a great choice for visitors and a must see for anyone planning a trip here.”

Congratulating the staff in The Tower Museum, John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at TripAdvisor, said, “Congratulations to the 2023 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice winners. The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with hospitality industry resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

The Tower Museum is a Tourism Northern Ireland 4 star graded attraction showcasing multiple exhibitions and events throughout the year. They offer a diverse range of historical and contemporary themes for the visitor to explore and learn about the political conflict that has shaped the city and country. It is described as a ‘must for those unfamiliar with Northern Ireland’s war-torn past’.

