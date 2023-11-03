The Tower Museum

Local genealogist and author David Jenkins is behind the film, based on his book 'Captain Kokeritz; An American Hero', which launched last year. The event will also feature the launch of the second edition of the book.

David worked closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Museums Services team to piece together Captain Erik Kokeritz’s remarkable story after hearing about his exploits.

Archivist with the Tower Museum, Bernadette Walsh, said: “Captain Kokeritz’s heroics made headlines around the world during the war, but his story has mostly been forgotten, until David Jenkins uncovered his unmarked grave at Derry’s City Cemetery.

“David approached myself and museum genealogist Brian Mitchell to see if he could find out more about Captain Kokeritz, which took us on a fascinating journey. Fortunately, a lot of his military activity was well documented in the press at the time and we were able to piece together more information about his final days spend here in the City.“He was only 43 when he died, and despite his amazing contribution to the war effort, his grave remains without a headstone today. The new film and second edition will reveal even more about his exploits and ensure that his heroic efforts won’t be forgotten.”

The 2nd Edition of ‘Captain Kokeritz, An American Hero, A True Story’ takes a more in-depth look at the early years of the captain's time in San Fransico, as David Jenkins explained: “This second edition focuses on the political situation that took place between the American and German governments before and after the captain’s breaking through the German blockade, along with many more stories from the crews of the Rochester and Orleans about their survival in the treacherous seas of the North Atlantic.”

“It also features many never seen before photographs of the captains and their crews along with a section dedicated to the unveiling of Captain Kokeritz headstone at the City Cemetery last year.”