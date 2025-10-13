Toytown prepares for relocation from Lisnagelvin to Derry's Richmond Centre
The store closed its doors at its former base in Lisnagelvin on Saturday, October 11 and will reopen in a different location, in the Richmond Centre, on October 25.
In a social media post, Richmond Centre said the new store will be opening on Level 2, beside ‘Bonkers’ – ‘ready to make your Christmas shopping a whole lot more fun this year.’
Toytown said these next few weeks will be spent setting up the new store ‘to make it look amazing and we can't wait for you all to see it!’
Toytown is one of the largest independent toy & nursery retailers in the UK and Northern Ireland.
The relocation of the store to Richmond Centre will come just weeks after the opening of popular Danish homewares brand Søstrene Grene on Level 1.