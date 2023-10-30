T'pau 'so excited' to be performing old classics and new hits in Derry next month

Carol Decker

T’Pau rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s with hit songs ‘China in Your Hand’ and ‘Heart and Soul’ and, almost 40 years on, frontwoman Carol Decker is still leading the band as they perform all over the world. Decker says she can’t wait to return to the north to play in Derry’s historic St Columb’s Hall on November 24.

She said: “I've been over to Northern Ireland a couple of times over the past few years and it's always great. The audiences are fantastic because, as we are all different forms of Celts, I think we know how to enjoy ourselves. It's always a lively reaction from the crowd, which is lovely.

"I think what people would expect at this gig is the big international hits, which is obviously what we're known for. Songs like ‘Heart and Soul’, ‘Valentine’, ‘China in Your Hand’ and ‘Secret Garden’. We'll also be playing a good collection of the songs which were released on albums but not necessarily as singles, as well as a couple of the new tracks that we've put out in recent years as download singles; we've got ‘Run’ and ‘Read My Mind’, which have been really well received and go down well live. Hopefully people will like the new ones as well but I know they'll just be gagging for the classic hits – and that's our pleasure! It's a tough business so to have anybody remember anything at all is quite remarkable!”

The Derry gig is one of many T’Pau have been doing in recent months since Covid restrictions ended and Carol says she really enjoyes the variety of venues and audiences that she encounters while on the road.

"The orchestral thing is massive at the moment, so I did a huge orchestra tour across Germany last year and loads across the UK, and we're coming over to Dublin to do another big orchestral thing with Nick Kershaw next year, which is fantastic. I find that the variety of gigs is still incredible. I can go out and do an evening with a semi-acoustic set songs and stories, then we can jump onto the huge 80s festivals. Earlier this year, we were out in Dubai doing a festival in 30 degrees heat, and I nearly passed out, but it was fantastic. We do loads of cruises now, too, with the likes of ABC, Tony Hadley, Go West, Kim Wilde, Hoya; I like to say it's a bit like an 80s pop star school trip going around all these resorts and cruises and holiday venues – it's a real privilege.

“My first album came out 37 years ago and some of my peers are celebrating their 40th anniversary so it’s so incredible to still be doing what we love.”

Although Carol has never performed in St Columb’s Hall before, she has had a look at what’s in store.

“I haven’t been in the venue yet but I’ve looked it up and it's beautiful from the outside. I’m looking forward to it so much and I'm very grateful to be invited over to Northern Ireland, it’s always a pleasure. I hope we have a good turnout and a good laugh.”