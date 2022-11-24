While there are no plans to close any roads during the switch on, Council will have contingencies in place to restrict traffic movement, if necessary, for public safety and to accommodate the parade. Sunday’s parade will start at 6pm at Bishop Street and will pass through The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Orchard Street, Foyle Street, Guildhall Square and Custom House Street.

Those attending are urged to line the route to get a view of Santa and the parade rather than congregating in Guildhall Square, where there will be limited viewing as the parade passes. The procession is expected to be completed at around 6.40pm. Any last minute communications will be issued via Council’s social media channels in advance of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers are reminded that normal on-street parking restrictions will be in place and that they should avoid parking where they may be blocking entrances to residences or businesses or where they may be obstructing emergency access routes. Existing car parking areas that will be available on the city side include: Foyleside Shopping Centre Car Park East, Foyleside West, Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road, Magee Campus (Lawrence Hill), Strand Road, Victoria Market, Society Street, Bishop Street, Carlisle Road, William Street. Waterside Car Parks are Alfred Street, Bond’s Hill, Distillery Brae, Simpsons Brae, Spencer Road and Waterside Health Centre.

The 60ft Christmas tree in Guildhall Square pictured in 2021. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2150GS – 047

Where possible, the public are strongly advised to use the public transport system or to consider walking to the events.

Details of all buses can be found by visiting www.translink.co.uk/Routes-and-Timetables. For information on the Christmas activities, visit www.derrystrabane.com/christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 042