Shipquay Street will be closed to the public on Saturday 29th April from 9am until 1pm and there will be no on-street car parking from 6am until 1pm.

The Bear Run kicks off from Shipquay Street at 9.30am until 11 am, while the DLD Second Line Parade will start at 12 noon from The Diamond, making its way to Waterloo Place.

The Bear Run will see Super Cars and American Muscle Cars take to the street and give car lovers will the exciting opportunity to get up close and personal and get their pictures with them. The cars will then take off and travel around Donegal stopping at popular spots including Killybegs, Dungloe, Letterkenny, and Redcastle before crossing the finish line on the Port Road, Letterkenny at 6pm on Sunday 30th April.

The Hyde Park Brass Band performs at the Millennium Forum Piazza over the Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2217GS – 090

Proceeds from the event go to Bumbleance, the Children’s Ambulance Service. However, event organisers have promised to make a donation to the Mayor’s chosen charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services.

Saturday’s electric atmosphere will be kept alive in the city centre as the DLD Second Line Parade starts in a new spot this year, The Diamond, before dancing and singing their way down Shipquay Street. Bands from all over will join the vibrant parade, while local musicians, dancers and hip shakers are encouraged to join in on the family-friendly procession and get involved in the jazzy performance.

A Quiet Space will be available on Saturday and Sunday during the festival for those who need to make use of it. A quiet room will be available from 12pm until 5pm in the Tower Museum Education Space on Saturday 29th April and from 12pm until 5pm in the Whittaker Suite, Guildhall on Sunday 30th April. Accessible Toilets will be available in the Guildhall throughout the festival.

Festival and Events Manager, Jaqueline Whoriskey, said: “It is expected to be a very busy weekend and we’re really excited to see the crowds out to support the amazing Jazz Festival and the Bear Run over the coming days. Anyone travelling to the city centre to attend the Bear Run event or the City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival should allow extra time for their journey. We would encourage people, where possible, to use public transport and leave the car at home or alternatively follow the signage and park in city centre car parks. We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said she was excited for this weekend’s programme of events and was delighted her chosen charity was involved.

“I am really looking forward to this weekend and I am delighted that I can raise some much-needed funds for my chosen charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services. These funds will go to help those who so desperately need it here directly in the North West. The Jazz Festival and the Bear Run always prove to be crowd-favourites and we’re delighted to bring them back to the city. I hope everyone has a fantastic weekend!”

