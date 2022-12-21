An Garda Siochana confirmed: “A temporary road closure will be put in place by An Gardai Siochana along the N13 at Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal on December 22.

“The extent of the N13 closure will be between the turn off into Newtowncunningham Main Street (L2051) and at the Junction with R237 Deerpark.

Closure will be in implemented between 12.30hrs and 16.00hrs. Traffic management and diversions will be in place and all traffic will be diverted via Newtowncunningham Main Street (2051) and Deerpark (R237)

The remains of Private Sean Rooney arriving at Casement Aerodrome.

The following traffic diversions will be in place.

Traffic on the N13 approaching from Letterkenny travelling towards Bridgend / Carndonagh will be diverted onto Newtowncunningham Main Street (L2051) and turn onto (R237) Deerpark back onto N13.

Traffic on the N13 approaching from Bridgend travelling towards Letterkenny will be diverted onto R237 Deerpark, onto Newtowncunningham Main Street L2051 and turn back onto N13.

Traffic approaching from Killea/Carrigans travelling towards Bridgend/Carndonagh will be diverted via will be diverted onto R237 Deerpark onto N13.

Please allow for delays during this time.”

Private Rooney will be laid to rest in Newtowncunningham following funeral Mass at Holy Family Church, Dundalk at 9am. This will then be followed by a burial service in All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Newtowncunningham. The funeral cortege will depart the Holy Family Church at (approximately) 10.30am

