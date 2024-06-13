A scene at inishowen Lighthouse.

The first trailer has been released for Donegal director Gerard Lough's new short film. ‘Waiting for Magic Hour,’ which includes locations such as Inishowen Lighthouse and Mount Errigal.

‘Magic hour’ refers to the name photographers give to the brief period of time during sunset or sunrise where the twilight can make for visually striking images.

In ‘Waiting for Magic Hour,’ Brazilian newcomer Aline Panini (The Young Offenders) plays a photographer who is sent to Donegal for a weekend to shoot some of the county's most sweeping scenery.

A local man, played by Donegal actor Aidan O'Sullivan, (Spears) is assigned to drive her around and very soon their different personalities clash in humorous and unexpected ways. Nevertheless, they gradually form a friendship over the course of their road trip.

Actor Aidan O' Sullivan has become one of the busiest in Ireland in recent years and has now notched up over one hundred film credits. This film marks the sixth collaboration between himself and Lough.

The project is Lough's eight short film as director and has kept him busy while he tries to decide what his next feature film should be.

As he explains: "I think all creative types can find themselves blocked at some point in time or are beset by indecision for any number of reasons. If you don't watch out, the months can turn into years and then you get spooked and struggle to summon up the confidence to get behind a camera and direct again.

"That's why I'm a big believer in doing a short film or a music video when you're at that crossroads. The strange thing is, by the time you're finished your small project, you'll probably have figured out what the big project should be."

A scene from 'Waiting for Magic Hour.'

‘Waiting for Magic Hour’ marks a sharp departure in style for Lough, who is best known for the dark crime thriller. ‘Spears,’ which was shown in cinemas in Ireland in 2022.

This film is a much more light hearted affair.

Lough said: "That's the other beauty of doing a short film, because of the drastically smaller budget, you're free to try something different to what you've done before."

Also returning from the Spears team is actor Michael Parle and a new addition to the team is Derry musician Michael Mc Elroy, who created the electronic score for the film.

Dunlewey Church.

He also recently played a set at the Celtronic event held at the Regional Cultural Centre.

After putting out a call for a song to be used in the movie, which received a huge response, the film makers finally settled on the group ‘Le Groupe Fantastique’ with the track ‘On My Mind,’ which can also be heard on the trailer.

Lough disclosed: “I went through dozens and dozens of songs and it’s hard to put into words why you settle on a particular track, but you just know it in your gut when it clicks with a scene. Early reactions have confirmed we made the right song choice."

Lough's previous film, Spears, featured a music soundtrack made up of some of the best new electronic music around and was acclaimed for this in many reviews.

Aidan O'Sullivan and Aline Panini in 'Waiting for Magic Hour.'

At the time of its cinema release, Film Ireland wrote: 'The music in Spears is inspired... all the songs match the dram with seamless perfection."

Lough said: "There are few things as magical in film-making as when you find the perfect song for a scene. To be able to also introduce an audience to a new artist when they see the film is the icing on the cake."

Lough has also taken on the director of photography role again with this project being an opportunity for him to test drive the Blackmagic 4K cinema camera for the first time.

He said: "The Blackmagic camera is the Godsend to independent film-makers I've been waiting for. Some of the previous cameras I've worked with created images that were pretty good, if you knew what you were doing but usually seemed to have that cold, digital look no matter what.

"The Blackmagic gives you the flexibility of shooting digital but can now also achieve the gorgeous, warm look of 35mm film.

"The icing on the cake for me what using an anamorphic lens to give it that cinematic widescreen look, which is perfect for a film where you really want to show off the scenery."

The scenery in question includes a vast array of Donegal locations that include Inishowen Lighthouse, Mount Errigal mountain, the ruins of Dunlewey Church, and the shipwreck at Bunbeg Beach.

Lough said: "We've literally gone from one end of the county to the other in search of the very best scenery. No sound stages, no green screen, no CGI. Everything you see has been done for real, the hard way. But I think you already get a sense from the trailer that it was worth doing it old school."On a personal note, the film will be dedicated to his father Pat who passed away last year.

"Dad had a passion for photography and a respect for the craftsmanship that goes into both still photography and cinematography. This little film will pay tribute to him and all the photographers of the world."‘Waiting For Magic Hour’ will make its debut on the film festival circuit in autumn 2024 as Lough is still a firm believer in the magic of the big screen debut in front of a live audience.