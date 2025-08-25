Translink announces Foyle Metro enhancements including expansion to housing developments

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2025, 16:55 BST
Translink has announced that enhancements to Foyle Metro routes 2,3,4 and 14 will come into effect from Monday, September 1.

The changes include additional services to Drumahoe and expansion to new and existing housing developments.

Translink’s Ulsterbus Northern Area Manager Sarah Simpson said: “We are pleased to announce enhancements to some Foyle Metro services from the beginning of September, improving connectivity across the Waterside.

“Foyle Metro 2 services will be extended to the new Rosses Gate residential development, via Nelson Drive.

A Foyle Metro bus.

“Foyle Metro 3 services will be extended to include the growing residential communities of Drumahoe for the first time, as well as the Knightsbridge and Summer Meadows housing developments. “The new hourly 3d service will be introduced, extending to Altnagelvin Hospital and Drumahoe Park and Ride.

“Foyle Metro 4 will see some services operating through Woodburn Park.”

Sarah continued: “Foyle Metro 14 services will operate via Nelson Drive, en route from Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturdays, improving important transport links to and from the hospital.”

Sarah Simpson concluded: “With contactless ticketing, it is convenient and flexible to travel on Foyle Metro. Our passengers can also enjoy unlimited day travel on Foyle Metro services for £2.30 using the mLink app. We recommend that passengers check their journey and timetables in advance, using Translink’s Journey Planner app and the website, www.translink.co.uk .”

