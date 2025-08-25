Translink announces Foyle Metro enhancements including expansion to housing developments
The changes include additional services to Drumahoe and expansion to new and existing housing developments.
Translink’s Ulsterbus Northern Area Manager Sarah Simpson said: “We are pleased to announce enhancements to some Foyle Metro services from the beginning of September, improving connectivity across the Waterside.
“Foyle Metro 2 services will be extended to the new Rosses Gate residential development, via Nelson Drive.
“Foyle Metro 3 services will be extended to include the growing residential communities of Drumahoe for the first time, as well as the Knightsbridge and Summer Meadows housing developments. “The new hourly 3d service will be introduced, extending to Altnagelvin Hospital and Drumahoe Park and Ride.
“Foyle Metro 4 will see some services operating through Woodburn Park.”
Sarah continued: “Foyle Metro 14 services will operate via Nelson Drive, en route from Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturdays, improving important transport links to and from the hospital.”