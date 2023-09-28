Key stakeholders pictured at the official launch of Translink's new zero emission bus fleet at Ebrington Square, Derry.

In another significant development this week, Translink customers using Foyle bus and coach services can now purchase their tickets using an on-board contactless payment facility providing even more convenience and flexibility. Wallets on smart devices like mobile phones and watches along with credit or debit cards can be used to simply tap and pay for travel fares.

The new 38-bus Foyle Metro fleet features a mix of single and double deck all-electric vehicles. A wide range of stakeholders tasked with tackling climate change and improving connectivity in the city recently came together in Ebrington Square to mark the special occasion.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, said: “I am delighted that our city is celebrating the launch of Translink’s Foyle Metro zero emission fleet, with passengers in the Council area now able to avail of a greener, cleaner and more sustainable way to travel.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, and Cllr Patricia Logue, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council pictured at the official launch of Translink's new zero emission bus fleet at Ebrington Square, Derry.

“The service fully aligns with our aspirations to meaningfully tackle the climate crisis and has particular importance as we were the first Council in Northern Ireland to officially declare a climate crisis. I would like to commend Translink for investing in upgrading the entire Foyle Metro fleet.

“I would encourage our citizens to take advantage of these innovative electric buses and convenient service, playing their part in improving air quality by leaving the car at home where possible. Using public transport even one day per week could significantly reduce your carbon footprint.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said: “Today’s launch marks a major milestone in our journey to net zero and heralds a new era in zero emissions public transport for Derry.

“Delivery of these cutting-edge buses shows our commitment to tackling climate change, reducing air and noise pollution while promoting a healthier, better connected society.

Pupils from Oakgrove Integrated College pictured with John Harkin, School Principal, Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, and Sarah Simpson, Business Change Manager, Translink.

“More people choosing public transport over private motoring, alongside these new greener buses will play a major role in helping achieve the carbon emission reduction targets for the city and also those set out in the NI Climate Change Act.

“In addition to the new fleet, today we are also marking the start of contactless payments on board services – a significant milestone in Translink’s Future Ticketing System roll-out, future-proofing services and supporting passenger growth.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their hard work to deliver this major project and the Department of Infrastructure for the essential funding. We look forward to welcoming more customers on board for a better future for our people, our planet and our prosperity”. said Chris.

All of the new buses meet the latest standards in comfort, safety and accessibility, including high specification e-leather seats, CCTV, WiFi, USB charging and new audio-visual next stop announcements, providing additional support to those with vision and hearing impairments. The buses also come fully equipped with ramp access, induction loops and dedicated space for wheelchairs and prams.

They will be recharged at Translink’s Pennyburn Engineering Facility, where 22 double electric vehicle chargers have recently been installed. This modern infrastructure allows 44 buses to be charged sequentially overnight, with future-proofing for an additional 19 bus charging stations.

Upgrades have also been made to key bus shelters in the city along with new bus stop flags across the Foyle Metro network, all enhancing the overall customer experience.

The project supports Translink’s vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operate a zero emissions fleet across Northern Ireland by 2040.