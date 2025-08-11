Translink has announced improvements to Foyle Metro services coming to Derry in September
A spokesperson for Translink said that the changes include additional services to Drumahoe and an expansion to new and existing housing developments.
Translink’s Ulsterbus Northern Area Manager Sarah Simpson said: “We are pleased to announce enhancements to some Foyle Metro services from the beginning of September, improving connectivity across the Waterside.
“Foyle Metro 2 services will be extended to the new Rosses Gate residential development, via Nelson Drive.
“Foyle Metro 3 services will be extended to include the growing residential communities of Drumahoe for the first time, as well as the Knightsbridge and Summer Meadows housing developments. The new hourly 3d service will be introduced, extending to Altnagelvin Hospital and Drumahoe Park and Ride.
“Foyle Metro 4 will see some services operating through Woodburn Park.”
Sarah added: “Foyle Metro 14 services will operate via Nelson Drive, en route from Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturdays, improving important transport links to and from the hospital.”
Sarah Simpson concluded: “With contactless ticketing, it is convenient and flexible to travel on Foyle Metro. Our passengers can also enjoy unlimited day travel on Foyle Metro services for £2.30 using the mLink app. We recommend that passengers check their journey and timetables in advance, using Translink’s Journey Planner app and the website, www.translink.co.uk .”
Derry’s Foyle Street Bus Station and North West Transport Hub are also among those in the running at the 2025 SPIRIT of Translink Awards. Awards results will be announced in September 2025.