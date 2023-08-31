Translink host 'accessibility session' in Derry's North West Transport Hub

Accessibility session held for new zero emission Foyle Metro fleet

One of the latest technologies installed on the fleet is a brand new audio-visual system to assist with next stop announcements, providing additional support to those with vision and hearing impairments. The buses are also designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and come fully equipped with ramp access, dedicated space for wheelchairs and prams, and induction loops.

Representatives and members from a number of interested bodies were present at the event, including IMTAC, RNIB NI, Guide Dogs NI, Consumer Council NI and Shopmobility.

Danielle Campbell, Accessibility Manager, Translink, said: “We always strive to provide a consistent passenger experience for everyone and today’s session has been a great opportunity to showcase our new zero emission electric buses and their range of accessibility features. Public transport keeps people better connected, supporting their independence and improving overall quality of life. These fully accessible vehicles will ensure that people with all levels of abilities can easily travel with confidence and in comfort around the city. We’re excited to welcome customers on board and hope they enjoy travelling on the new state-of-the-art Foyle Metro fleet.”

Pictured on one of the new Foyle Metro Zero Emissions Fleet buses on Thursday are from left, Will Campbell and Malcolm Campbell, Translink, Bob McCloskey, Brian Magee and Jade Brolly.

Michael Lorimer, Executive Secretary at IMTAC, commented: "IMTAC thanks Translink for organising today's event. We very much welcome the introduction of the new Foyle Metro Zero Emission buses. Our members were involved early in the design of the buses and it is great to get an opportunity to see the finished vehicles. We were keen to make sure that older people and disabled people from Derry and beyond also had an early chance to try the buses and give their feedback about their design including the on board audio-visual next stop announcements which are a first for Foyle Metro."

Robert Shilliday, RNIB Country Director for Northern Ireland, said: "Having audio or visual confirmation of the next stop allows people time to prepare to get off the bus and removes any anxiety they might be feeling about where they are in their journey. We therefore welcome this addition to buses in the Foyle area but even when audio and visual announcements are introduced, good communication between bus drivers and passengers is still as important as ever. We look forward to continuing to work with Translink to deliver best practice for people with sight loss who use public transport across Northern Ireland."

A number of buses from the new Foyle Metro fleet are now operating on routes throughout the city, with the remaining vehicles due to enter passenger service in coming weeks.