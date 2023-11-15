Translink roadshow aiming to promote sustainable travel in Derry young people

Translink has launched a school roadshow called ‘Zero Heroes’ – with the aim of promoting a modal shift towards public transport and to ignite a passion for sustainable travel in young people.

Pupils from Ardnashee School take part in Translink's Zero Heroes Roadshow, Derry.

It comes following the successful roll-out of the new Foyle Metro zero emissions bus fleet, as Translink delivers its message of emissions-free transport to a range of primary and secondary schools across Derry. The initiative provides pupils with valuable insights into the features of the electric buses, the benefits of public transport, and the crucial importance of zero emissions for a sustainable future.

The roadshow was thoughtfully designed to engage a broad range of students. It includes tailored sessions, ensuring that every child can comprehend the significance of the message. The programme also features interactive demonstrations, educational presentations, and hands-on experiences, leaving a lasting impression on young minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Translink Area Manager Sarah Simpson said: "We are extremely pleased with the success of the school roadshow so far, as it allows us to showcase all the benefits of our new Foyle Metro zero emissions bus fleet. Seeing so many children embrace their new roles as ‘Zero Heroes’ reflects our commitment to driving modal shift for a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.

Pupils from Ardnashee School take part in Translink's Zero Heroes Roadshow, Derry.

“It's vital that we educate our young people about the importance of sustainable transport and empower them to make eco-friendly choices. We believe that this type of initiative will have a lasting impact and inspire more people to embrace emission-free public transport, ensuring we’re all better connected.

“We hope pupils enjoyed the roadshow and wish all our Heroes success on their individual Zero E-Missions!"

Teachers from the participating schools have also commended Translink's ‘Zero Heroes’ Roadshow for its educational and environmental significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr John Devenny, geography teacher at Oakgrove Integrated College, added: "The roadshow was fantastic and had a positive influence on our students. It's essential for them to understand the importance of reducing their carbon footprint, and this initiative encourages them to consider public transport as a practical and sustainable choice for a better future."

Pupils from Ardnashee School take part in Translink's Zero Heroes Roadshow, Derry.

The Zero Heroes Roadshow comes following the successful implementation of the new Foyle Metro zero emissions bus fleet, making Derry one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to operate a fully emissions-free urban bus service.

Initiatives such as this align with Translink’s vision of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and operating a zero-emissions fleet across Northern Ireland by 2040.

Earlier this month, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, embraced the new zero emission fleet by carrying out a full day of her civic engagements in the city using Foyle Metro bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new vehicles meet the highest comfort, safety, and accessibility standards, offering e-leather seats, CCTV, WiFi, USB charging, and audio-visual next stop announcements for those with vision and hearing impairments. They also provide ramp access, induction loops, and dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and prams.

Year 10 students from Oakgrove Integrated College get ready to board the Translink Foyle Metro bus during Wednesday's Zero Heroes Roadshow at the school.

Translink customers can now use on-board contactless payments with smart devices or credit/debit cards for added convenience and flexibility when purchasing tickets for Foyle bus and coach services.