Translink to provide zero-emissions 'accessibility bus' for Pride in Derry

Alan Young , Translink Service Delivery Manager, said: "The Foyle Pride parade draws large crowds to the city in a vibrant celebration of equality and diversity, so we're immensely proud to extend our support to this event. With initiatives like the mobility bus, we're helping to ensure the parade is open and accessible, keeping everyone better connected. It's also highlighting an important climate action message and we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard as they enjoy a day of celebration and unity."

Mel Bradley, Foyle Pride Treasurer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have the support of Translink and this fantastic new fully electric bus, to transport any of those in our community with mobility issues who need that support on the day of the Foyle Pride Parade. This year is our 30th anniversary and we have been trying to make this year’s festival as accessible as we possibly can. This brilliant electric bus means that not only can we give this support, but we can have those members of our community up front and celebrating along with us for the whole journey. And with an emissions-free vehicle, we are able to do this with a significantly reduced environmental impact. Our theme this year is 'Grassroots' and we wanted to be able to do the work, from the ground up, and get the support where it is most needed. This means so much to us and we're very thankful for this wonderful gift to our community.”