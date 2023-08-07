Raymond Edwards, Assistant Service Delivery Manager, Translink and Sarah Simpson, Business Change Manager - Zero Emissions, Translink

Several battery electric buses are now in service as Derry begins its transformation into one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to operate a fully zero emission urban bus service. There will be a phased approach to delivering the full fleet of state-of-the-art fully electric buses with the remaining vehicles set to enter passenger service in the coming weeks.

The first vehicles were initially unveiled to the public at a special preview event in May. The full 38-bus fleet features a mix of single and double deck vehicles. Buses will be recharged at Translink’s Pennyburn Engineering Facility, where 22 double electric vehicle chargers have recently been installed. This modern infrastructure allows 44 buses to be charged sequentially overnight, with future-proofing for an additional 19 bus charging stations.

Over 200 bus operational and engineering staff have also been trained, ensuring they possess the skills and expertise to deliver a safe, reliable and comfortable Foyle Metro zero emission bus service.

Sarah Simpson, Business Change Manager - Zero Emissions, Translink and Raymond Edwards, Assistant Service Delivery Manager, Translink

Translink Service Delivery Manager, Alan Young, said: “We are delighted that our state-of-the-art zero emission Foyle Metro buses have commenced passenger service in Derry~Londonderry. This initiative, which will shortly make the city one of the first in the UK and Ireland to operate a fully zero emission urban bus service, reflects our commitment to serving our passengers in the North West offering the highest standards in comfort, safety and reliability while also supporting local air quality targets by reducing harmful emissions and attracting more people onto public transport.

“We recognise that investment in this technology is crucial to achieving the emission reduction targets set out in the NI Climate Change Act and playing our part in delivering a cleaner, greener and more sustainable society. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board these new zero emission Foyle Metro buses and keeping everyone better connected.”

The zero emission Foyle Metro project forms part of Translink’s transformational plans to support the decarbonisation of transport in Northern Ireland, with aspirations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operate a zero emissions fleet across Northern Ireland by 2040.