Translink's festive drive 'Stuff a Bus' calls for help to tackle hunger in Derry

Translink’s popular ‘Stuff a Bus’ campaign is now in the final stretch of its festive drive, in a bid to provide 25,000 meals and ensure no one goes hungry this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working together with Homeless Connect’s FareShare NI programme, Translink is hosting collection points in stations across Northern Ireland, including Foyle Street Bus Station in Derry and Strabane Bus Station to enable local staff, passengers and the general public to donate to the very worthwhile cause which will help those within Derry.

Donations of dry goods such as pasta, cereal, tinned food, and long-life items will be distributed to local charities, community groups, schools, hostels, and food banks to help reach those most in need for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stuff a Bus appeal comes at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is at peak levels. With one in six families now facing severe financial difficulties, many of whom have never needed support before and are now finding themselves in need.

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 campaign are Declan McKillop Fareshare NI, students from Currie Primary School Belfast.

FareShare continue to work extremely hard to redistribute food to many groups in the area including The Resource Centre in Derry that are in desperate need of food supplies.

Commenting on the importance of this year’s campaign, Paddy McCarron from The Derry Resource Centre commented: “We couldn’t do without Fareshare over the last year they have provided over 18,000 meals to those really in need. The vital food donations received from Stuff a Bus, ensure we can be there to support those in our community this Christmas.”

Alan Young, Foyle Street Station Manger said any donation, big or small, would be a huge support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff and local from across the Derry area have been giving generously to the Stuff a Bus campaign and we’re extremely grateful. "We want to help as many people as possible in order to reach a wide range or organisations and charities in the local area this Christmas, so we would ask anyone who hasn’t been able to donate yet to call in and give what they can – big or small, each item will go towards helping someone who is in real need.”

Nicola McCrudden, CEO Homeless Connect (FareShare NI) commented: "Unfortunately, many households across Derry are feeling the effects of rising food costs, where the weekly food shop is quite simply becoming an impossible and somewhat dreaded task. At FareShare in Northern Ireland, we have been redistributing good quality, surplus food to local charities, community groups, schools and hostels for thirteen years ensuring those most in need of sustenance will benefit.

“We can't express the gratitude we have to be partnering with Translink for this year's Stuff a Bus campaign which will not only allow us to feed many more people in the lead up to Christmas but will also help raise awareness of the great work that our staff and volunteer teams do on a weekly basis for those most in need in Northern Ireland.”