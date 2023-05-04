Trees planted in Derry park to remember those affected by contaminated blood

The event was organised by Sinéad O Sullivan, whose father, Anthony Gerard Sean O Sullivan was infected with contaminated blood.

Sinéad said: “Daddy had severe haemophilia, like most of the families here, and when he got treatment, the blood was infected. As a result of that, some people got HIV, Hepatitis C and different infections. The inquiry is ongoing at the minute and they’re hoping that it will finish up this year.

"Some of the people affected were infected over 40 years ago so it’s taken the enquiry a very long time. There’s always been a lot of stigma around it and the patients were basically told to keep it secret because of the infections that were involved and the stigma attached to them.

Some of the loved-ones of people who have been affected by the infected blood scandal.

"We always felt like, as a community, we were never really acknowledged but things like the Guildhall lighting up a few weeks ago for World Haemophilia Day and Sandra Duffy coming here today to open it, it really makes a difference and it’s a big deal for us. We thought that doing something like this would be a nice way to remember our loved ones in a positive way and give a place for people to come to remember them."

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duff, said she was ‘honoured’ to be invited to plant the tree, with the help of the children who attended the event. She said: “I have known Sinéad and her family for a number of years and I know the heartache that this has caused to her family. When I think of the infected blood inquiry, I think of the stress, the anguish and the heartbreak that it has caused to those who have been infected and those around them who have been affected.

"This day is about remembering the courage, the strength and the resilience of people who have tragically been affected by infected blood. It’s important that we remember them and the positive way that they lived their life, as they tried to overcome the absolutely terrible circumstances that they were dealt.”

"This is one of my favourite places in Derry and every time I walk past now I will think of those who have been lost to this terrible scandal.”

Children helping Mayor Sandra Duffy plant the tree in memory of those who died as a result of contaminated blood.

Sinéad O'Sullivan, whose father was infected with contaminated blood.

Some of the children who helped Mayor Sandra Duffy plant the tree in memory of those who died as a result of contaminated blood.