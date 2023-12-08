'Tremendous' Grouse Hall House on the market in Inishowen

News you can trust since 1772
Grouse Hall House in Gleneely, Inishowen has come on the market for €675,000
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 8th Dec 2023, 13:13 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 13:13 GMT

The property is for sale with McCauley Properties and has nine bedrooms.

The listing reads: “Grouse Hall, built as a school in 1851 by the Ball sisters, was substantially renovated, modernised and extended in 2003 and 2004. The 6,800 sq ft property, located in Gleneely at the rural heart of the Inishowen Peninsula in Co. Donegal, stands on a mature 1.25 ace plot and has operated successfully as a Victorian Tea Rooms and Guest House. There is a large function room/restaurant, gallery with snooker area, conservatory, nine en suite bedrooms and Victorian themed gardens with windmill. This is a tremendous opportunity to purchase a large residence steeped in history or a large guest house in this popular area.”

For more information, visit https://mccauleyproperties.com/property/grouse-hall-house-gleneely/

