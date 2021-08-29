Tributes after veteran Donegal politician, Culdaff Councillor Bernard McGuinness passes away

Bernard McGuinness. (1111GM06)

Political colleagues, friends, local businesses, sporting clubs and others have been among those to express their condolences this morning.

Mr McGuinness has been a public representative for the people of Inishowen for decades with a political career spanning back over 40 years.

In a statement on Bernard McGuinness’ Facebook page it was stated: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Bernard Mc Guinness - husband, father, grandfather, neighbour and friend, councillor, publican, farmer, beekeeper and gardener. He had many roles in life, each of which he embraced and lived to its fullest. We will miss him so much.”

LOOKING BACK.... Bernard McGuinness, second from right standing, with others at the Fine Gael (Inishowen) annual dinner dance at the Strand Hotel in March 1994.

The Fine Gael Councillor’s party colleague, Donegal TD Joe McHugh said: “Waking up with a heavy heart this morning after learning late last night about the sad passing of my friend and colleague, Councillor Bernard Mc Guinness, Culdaff.

“Bernard was my political mentor for more than two decades and at all times I knew my place - Bernard was the boss!

“At the time I entered politics Bernard had already clocked up 20 years of political experience having entered politics in 1979.

“He wore his blue shirt and County Council tie with pride and always fought his corner for his County and beloved Inishowen - with a particular fondness for the Northern part of the peninsula.

“In his last two terms he was a father figure to many new generation councillors, a role he adopted with great enthusiasm.

“In Bernard’s 42 years in politics he continued to keep his politics on the basics with his no nonsense common sense approach to all challenges.

“Bernard was an honourable decent man and a Fine Gael man to the back bone. His point was never made in half measure and persistence dominated every engagement, and he also managed to calm situations with his humour and wit.

“Bernard’s appetite for politics never wained in the past two years - he embraced zoom during Covid and while he was out in his garden gathering his potatoes last week no doubt he was thinking on the many political issues of the day.

W”hile I’ve focused on the politics, it’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his political career - Bernard’s name has been on general election tickets, he has been Chairperson of Donegal County Council, Chairperson of North West Cross Border group and is current Cathaoirleach of Iniseoin Municipal District. He has had a distinguished career in politics and was an outstanding representative of the people.

“I know so many people will be so sad for Bernard this Sunday morning - Bernard’s colleagues in the shop, his colleagues in the bar, his Fine Gael colleagues and loyal team of supporters and, of course, his family.

“Bernard talked about Jan and his children all the time and he was also a doting Grand-dad. To Jan, Maria, Johnny, Jean, Ross, Gregory and the grand-children, my deepest sympathy at this very difficult time.”

Fellow Inishowen representative, Fianna Fail Councillor Martin McDermott posted: “Very sad news today that our colleague and friend Cllr Bernard Mc Guinness has passed away.

“Bernard will always be remembered for his over 40 years dedication to public life and for all the fantastic work and help he give so many people in Inishowen through out that time.

“Bernard will be sadly missed in Donegal County Council by all his colleagues and staff. He was not just a colleague but a great friend to all and was always there to give advice no matter what time of day or night.

“Condolences to Jan and all the family at this difficult time.”

Across the border, Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy also paid tribute. “Sad this morning to hear of the passing of Inishowen Cllr Bernard McGuinness. While our political outlook was different I always respected him, particularly his experience. We sat on the North West Regional Development Group together and it was clear that he had the interests of the people of the Region at heart. Condolences to his family and party colleagues on his sad passing. May he rest in peace.”

In Mr McGuinness’ home town of Culdaff local people, businesses and clubs have been paying tribute.

Culdaff Football Club stated: “All at Culdaff FC were deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our great friend Bernard McGuinness. Our sincere sympathies to Jan, Maria, Johnny, Jeannie, Ross, Gregory and the extended McGuinness family.”

McGrory’s Hotel Culdaff stated: “Culdaff has lost an exceptional person with the sad death of Bernard McGuinness. We extend our sympathy to his wife Jan and the McGuinness family on the occasion of their loss. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”