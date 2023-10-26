Tributes as Derry & Strabane Council Alderman Allan Bresland retires after 30 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Council paid tribute to the recently retired DUP Alderman Allan Bresland, who was first elected to Strabane District Council in 1993, at a meeting of the Derry City and Strabane District Council on Wednesday, October 25.

Derg DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan said Alderman Bresland was ‘always a very faithful member’, from his time in Strabane District Council and subsequently when he represented The Sperrin at Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"Allan may not have spoken much at meetings,” Colr. Kerrigan said, “but he was a worker on the ground. For those who came to him for help or advice, Allan did his best for them and worked hard for constituents.”

Allan Bresland (left) and fellow Alderman Thomas Kerrigan pictured after their elections back in 2015 at Templemore.DER2114MC143

“Alderman Bresland could be worked with, regardless of political differences, and he was fair to all.”

Ald. Kerrigan also welcomed Alderman Bresland’s replacement, Alderman Gary Wilkinson, and concluded: “I will miss Alderman Bresland’s words of wisdom and I’m sad to see him retire, but he has done in excess of 30 years on the council and I’m thankful for that.”

Derg UUP Alderman Derek Hussey praised Alderman Bresland for his ‘sound and strong’ views.

"He wasn’t afraid to say what he thought. I had the pleasure of being with Allan on several visits representing the Council.

Alderman Allan Bresland (centre) receiving a National Association of Councillors Long Service Award last October. Photo NAC

"He was well-respected for his work on the ground in his electoral area and I wish him every good wish in his retirement.”

Waterside Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said: “We all know as Councillors the most important work we do is within our constituency, and that is no doubt the work Alderman Bresland has focused on. I want to commend everything he’s done within this constituency.”

Faughan UUP Alderman Ryan McCready commended Alderman Bresland and said he deserved ‘more than a medal’ for his ‘exceptional’ 30 years of service, while Ballyarnett SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney described his 30 years as an elected politician as ‘quite the achievement’.

He concluded: "Alderman Bresland’s work was very much appreciated by his community.”

