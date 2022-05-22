Tributes as former Mayor of Derry & Strabane to retire

The Waterside representative was selected to stand for the DUP in 2014 and as well as chairing and serving on many committees, Ald. McClintock became Mayor of the city and district in 2016.

Describing Ald. McClintock as a ‘great stalwart for the DUP’, her party colleague Maurice Devenney said: “I would like to thank Alderman McClintock for the time and effort she has put in for the past eight years.

“I want to wish Hilary all the best as she moves into retirement and thank her for all the work she has done.”

Alderman Hilary McClintock is stepping down from Council.

Chair of the Governance and Strategic Planning Committee, SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly also thanked the Alderman for her years of public service. He said: “She served the people of the Waterside well over a number of council terms. I’ve worked with her as a Waterside councillor on a range of issues, not just in the patch of the Waterside she is well accustomed to in terms of Drumahoe, but wider afield right across the council area.Best wishes Hilary in your retirement.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy put on record her party’s best wishes to Alderman McClintock in her retirement. “Myself and Hilary might not always have seen eye to eye and our party’s not seen eye to eye but we have had occasion to come together as group leaders to find solutions from time to time,” she commented. “I do remember one occasion myself and Hilary came together and we agreed quite quickly in terms of what we were going to do and Hilary remarked about how two women can get the business done. I have had a really good working relationship with Hilary over the years. I’ve always found her very fair, very open minded and very solution focussed around the work she’s done.

“In her time as Mayor, the way she conducted herself in all the local communities she was very caring and you could see that coming across.”

Describing the DUP councillor as ‘an incredibly astute councillor’, UUP Alderman Ryan McCready addd: “She can hold her head high, she is a great example and a fantastic ambassador not just for local people but as a woman in politics.”

Adding his good wishes, Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said: “I wish Alderman McClintock all the best in her retirement. It’s not easy being a politician and sticking your head above and sometimes our female politicians come in for a lot of abuse, it’s not easy.”

Responding to the comments from the chamber, Alderman McClintock said: “I wasn’t expecting all this. I have reached the age when retirement seems to be the only option. There are no new ventures apart from a few holidays but thank you for all your well wishes.

“I certainly remember the conversation with Councillor Duffy very well. It was down in Bay Road and we sorted something out in minutes and we thought if all council could be done like that. We went into it with a will to find a solution and I think that’s often the best way to conduct politics.

“Thank you all for your good wishes. I’ve enjoyed my time in politics but all good things must come to an end.”

Gillian Anderson