Tributes flood in for Fr Kevin Mullan ahead of service in Drumquin tonight

Bishop of Derry Dr Donal McKeown expressed sadness as he confirmed the beloved priest, who served across the north west including in Limavady, Galliagh, Pennyburn, Castlefin, Omagh and latterly in Drumquin, had passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a demonstration of the strength of feeling for Fr Mullan, people lined the streets of Drumquin as he remains were brought to the parochial house on Saturday ahead of a private Requiem Mass and burial on Omagh today, Tuesday.

This evening, Monday evening, at 7.30pm, there will be an Inter-Church Service with Evening Prayer in St Patrick's, Drumquin Co Tyrone.

2013: The Mayor of Limavady, Councillor Gerry Mullan welcoming Rev David Armstrong and Fr. Kevin Mullan to the Mayor's Parlour.

Many people have spoken of the compassion, wit, humanity and bravery of Fr Mullan as they shared their memories of a man fondly remembered as the ‘singing priest’.

In a groundbreaking gesture at the height of the Troubles in 1984, Fr Mullan and Presbyterian Rev David Armstrong shook hands outside their churches in Limavady. The subsequent hostility towards Rev Armstrong from some factions would see him leave the parish but the Christmas Day act of fellowship would make headlines around the world.

Amiong ther hundreds paying respects via the Journal’s Facebook page was Rev Armstrong’s daughter Julie, who posted: “RIP Father Kevin Mullan. A true friend to my dad, the Rev David Armstrong, and to our family. Forever in our hearts - you will never be forgotten.”

Fr Mullan was also highly respected for his ministry and compassion following the bombing of his native Omagh in 1998.

Fr Kevin Mullan, pictured at the centenary Feis Dhoire Cholmcille in 2022 with Feis Committee Members Colette Craig, Aisling Bonner and Ursula Clifford.

He was furthermore a leading figure in cultural, artistic and sporting circles in Derry, Tyrone and beyond.

The Committee of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille in a statement said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of his passing.

A former secretary of the institution, Fr Kevin until his passing was still chairperson of the institution and had as ever paid his customary visit to the feis just a few short weeks ago at Easter.

His association with the feis began in the early 1970s when as a recently ordained priest at St Patrick's in Pennyburn he was asked to take over the reigns from the late Fr Willie McGaughey. His qualifications for the post of feis secretary came as a result of his own participation in the feis as an Irish dancer.

The late Father Kevin Mullan.

Feis Registrar Ursula Clifford described the news of Fr Mullan's death as "heartbreaking".

"My own mother, Sibeal Sharkey, was like a second mother to him. I'm heartbroken. He had a great passion for the dancing at the feis and keeping it going as well as organising the rest of the disciplines."

Feis Secretary, Aisling Bonner added: "Fr Kevin was instrumental in keeping Feis Dhoire Cholmcille alive through some very dark days in this city and his love for it never diminished even when his clerical duties saw him move to Drumquin which was close to his native town of Omagh.