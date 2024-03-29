Tributes paid after sad passing of Bogside community stalwart Colbert Byrne
Mr. Byrne died peacefully in Altnagelvin surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday.
He was laid to rest on Friday following Requiem Mass at the Long Tower
Colbert was well known throughout for his tireless community work over many years and his dedication to the Gasyard Centre in particular where he will be deeply missed by all.
Colbert had a long history in the voluntary sector working most of his adult life in helping out where he could. He was pivotal in setting up the voluntary community rota at Alexander House and for delivering sterling work along the Bishop Street interface all through the Troubles.
A spokesperson from Dove House said: "We all stood with Colbert and the other volunteers on the rota. Many a night when there was trouble breaking out in the area, he was at the forefront of trying to quell any unrest and ensuring the safety of the elderly residents on both sides of the interface.
"He was also involved in many of the cross-community initiatives across the city and was passionate about giving our young people a chance in life. He looked out for them and always wanted to keep them on the straight and narrow.”
Following his funeral in the Long Tower on Good Friday morning Colbert was interred immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.
"On behalf of us all here at Dove House, and indeed, the local community, we extend deepest condolences to Nuala, his children and grandchildren and the wider family circle,” the Dove House spokesperson said.
