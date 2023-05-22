Tributes paid to ‘bubbly’ and ‘popular’ Rebecca Browne
Rebecca Browne has been remembered as a ‘bubbly’ and ‘popular’ young woman, who had the ‘world at her feet’.
The Galliagh woman, who worked in Sage Hair and Beauty on Spencer Road, was tragically killed in Buncrana in the early hours of Sunday morning after she was struck by a Garda patrol car.
She was understood to be visiting the town for the weekend.
The tragedy has devastated the communities in Derry and Buncrana, who have been left shocked and saddened by her untimely loss.
Ballyarnett Councillor Brian Tierney visited the Browne family on Monday to offer his condolences.
He said: “I know everyone will rally around the family in the difficult weeks and months ahead and support them in any way they can.
“Rebecca was a lovely young woman, she was bubby, outgoing and popular and the heart and soul of her family.”
Donegal County Councillor Rena Donaghey said that while Buncrana is “no stranger to tragedy, it’s still awful to think that a young woman has lost her life, just when she had everything to live for and is starting out in life – she had the world at her feet.”
"We have close links with Derry and our hearts go out to Rebecca’s family, her parents and the entire circle of people her devastating loss affects.”
Ballyarnett Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “This is a tragedy and the shock and heartbreak of this terrible incident will be felt right across the community.”
Mr Michael McCaughey of Three Patrons Parish in Galliagh told how friends and neighbours of Rebecca joined to support her close-knit family circle and ‘shared stories of the memories of Rebecca.’
"They talked to me about how she loved taking photographs and creating memories.”
Fr McCaughey said it is hoped these memories will provide comfort to the family as they mourn their loss.
He added how Rebecca’s family are heartbroken at the loss of someone so much loved.
"“There is the grief of a mother, who has lost two very special people. Her own mother died about two years ago and now she has lost her only daughter. When you hear a mother saying that her daughter goes out and doesn’t come home, it brings to all of us the fragility of life.”
Gardaí have said they are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, in the early hours Sunday, May 21 at approximately 3.15a.m.A female pedestrian, aged 21 years was struck by a Garda patrol car.Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 0035374 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station .