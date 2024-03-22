Tributes paid to community, education and women’s campaigner Carmel Mulrine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carmel was a native of Augher in South Tyrone, but lived with her family in Derry for more than 40 years.

Most of Carmel’s working life was within education or the third sector within health, women’s or community development organisations.

Prior to moving to Derry she worked in Bangladesh for three years with Concern, working on a women’s training programme.

Tributes have poured in for Carmel Mulrine, with Foyle Pride stating: "Carmel worked until her last breath supporting groups within the community to take control of their own future."

Carmel was one of the founders of Derry Well Woman and was a driving force in the early days of Derry Heathy Cities where she ‘brought her unique view of a world which offered more than a clinical view of health but advocated for a holistic approach.’

For many years Carmel voluntarily supported smaller groups to work within communities to bring about change and as manager of Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership she always put involving and supporting local people at the forefront of deciding need and how best to make it happen.

Her other roles included working with the National Federation of youth clubs, family planning association, health promotion, community development lecturer at Magee, and the Children’s Commission. ‘She loved the planet as much as the people on it and centred her life on the care and protection of the environment.’

At her funeral mass, she was described thus: “One title she would have been proud to associate herself with was disruptor. She wasn't slow in challenging the system for the betterment of the ordinary person and she wasn't afraid to speak truth to power, and she was fearless in doing so.”

Derry Well Woman said: “Carmel has given a lifelong commitment to the service of others in every capacity that I have known her to work.

"Her care for others was fundamental to her being. I have never known anyone quite like her to exhibit a profound interest in others. Not only to be interested in, but to act on it, in practical, supportive and spiritual ways.”

Gaelscoil na Daroige added: “Naíscoil and Gaelscoil na Daroige were beneficiaries of Carmel's unquenchable thirst for equality when she helped the school source support and funds in the absence of recognition from the Department in the early days of the school. Carmel was a visionary who would see the problem and become the solution. Carmel never sought any recognition and preferred to remain in the background.”

Foyle Pride also commented, stating: “Carmel was a great champion of equality, social justice and empowerment of the community. Carmel worked until her last breath supporting groups within the community to take control of their own future.

"Carmel valued every person in a room, she always tried to help us look from a different angle to see how others were thinking and never prioritised one voice over an other. She was a tireless advocate for Pride and supported Maeve, her daughter, and our community at every Pride.

"She was as likely to provide a amazing banana bread as she was a research document to underpin a call for fundamental change. Carmel always looked at the positive, she wanted a better world for all of us and created happiness and positivity in all she did."