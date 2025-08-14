Tributes have been paid to Danny McQuilkin who has been described as a ‘man of immense integrity’ following his passing in Derry.

Mr. McQuilkin passed away in the Foyle Hospice surrounded by his family on August 13.

Colleagues at the North West Migrants Forum (NWMF) said they were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of ‘our dear friend and long-time supporter’.

A spokesperson said: “Danny was more than a volunteer; he was a pillar of our community and a true ally of the North West Migrants Forum.

Danny McQuilkin pictured back in 2017, enjoying a bite to eat with North West Migrants Forum board member Tshamano Mushapo.

“For many years Danny was a constant presence at our fun days, workshops, training sessions and countless other events. He generously gave his time, energy and unwavering support to everything we did.

"But Danny’s contributions went far beyond volunteering. He built genuine connections with our service users and offered them meaningful support as they navigated life in a new country.”

The Forum said Mr. McQuilkin provided invaluable support to service-users by helping people integrate into their local community.

He often quietly stepped in with financial support for those facing hardship and always did so with compassion and humility.

Danny at a media training event organised by the North West Migrants Forum in 2016.

"He gave from the heart, often at personal cost and never sought recognition. In 2016, when hundreds of Syrians arrived in the North West after fleeing war, Danny was one of the first to welcome them.

"With an open hand and a kind heart, he quickly helped build a plan to support their resettlement, ensuring they felt safe, seen and supported.

"Danny was a man of immense integrity, guided by a deep sense of justice and humanity. He had a unique ability to see people not as labels, not as ‘migrants’ or ‘foreigners’ but as fellow human beings.

"As they say in Derry, Danny ‘knew the craic’,” the spokesperson added.

Mr. McQuilkin brought ‘warmth, humour and authenticity to every encounter’ and helped the NWMF become what it is today.

He is mourned by his children Colm, Janice, Lisa, David, Gerald and Annalouise, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended circle of friends and family.

“His generosity, kindness and moral clarity will be remembered always. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his children, Colm, Janice, Lisa, David, Gerald, and Annalouise and to his wider family circle. A generous man with a clean heart, we will miss Danny dearly,” said the Forum.