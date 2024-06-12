Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to an “inspirational” and beloved Derry woman who did so much to campaign for and secure services for children with additional needs in the north west.

Margaret Walsh (née Doherty) was a founder of the Little Orchids Children’s Centre, which provides therapeutic intervention and support for young children who are identified with additional needs and those who may require additional support.

She also helped numerous parents access services and campaigned tirelessly on behalf of families across the region for new and improved services.

Denise Geary, whose daughter attended Little Orchids as a child, said: “Margaret set up Little Orchids, one of the only play groups in its day for special needs pre-schoolers. She got funding from the Red Cross and set up the lovely centre that is in Gransha grounds.

The late Margaret Walsh, pictured here back in 2011 as she retired from Little Orchids Playgroup. (0107SL05)

“She was a pioneer and a trail blazer. Margaret never turned any child away - no matter how disabled, sick or challenging they were. She accepted children with life-limiting illnesses and loved them like her own. Many, many hundreds of parents owe their sanity to Margaret as they travelled the unknown path of diagnosis, etc.”

Denise further described Margaret as an ‘inspiration’. “She went back as an older student and completed her degree so that she would be taken seriously as a professional when in meetings and CASCADEs re: autism diagnosis, etc. Margaret also sourced, funded and trained her staff in any courses that she thought would benefit the children.

“She really was a powerhouse and respected by health and by education professionals alike. She celebrated the children’s differences and always saw their potential - giving many parents like myself hope as a crucial time in our lives.

“Margaret was warm, caring and went above and beyond for every family that attended Little Orchids.

Margaret Walsh with Denise's daughter at the opening of the sensory garden at Little Orchids.

“Margaret named her centre ‘Little Orchids’ because she said that our children, like orchids, needed more time, more attention and great love but when they bloomed, like the flower, they were beautiful and special.

“Margaret also fundraised and was able to build a sensory garden and soft play room etc for the children.”

Margaret Kirk, manager at Little Orchids Children’s Centre, also paid tribute.

Margaret said: “We’d like to thank Margaret for what she did, and we are determined to keep her legacy going.”

2008: Kenneth Bates handing over a cheque for £200.00, proceeds from a recent classic car excursion, to Margaret Walsh, of the Little Orchids Playgroup for children with special needs. Included are children, parents and staff at the playgroup. LS42-150KM

Amy Campbell, one of the parents who founded Circle of Support – a support group for families with Autism run by families with Autism – described how Margaret provided invaluable support and indeed a life-line for so many families, including her own.

It was in no small part due to Margaret’s support and encouragement that Circle of Support came into being.

Amy met Margaret while her son, then aged 2, was going through the diagnosis process and they attended. Little Orchids.

She described Margaret as a lovely lady.

2010: Staff, parents and children, pictured at the retirement of Margaret Walsh, Little Orchids Playgroup. Included is Ciaran Downey, assistant Director, Western Trust. (0107SL06)

"We met Margaret and she sign-posted us to everywhere and made sure we got all the support we needed, even in terms of school.