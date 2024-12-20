Tributes have been paid to former County Derry footballer Patrick O’Donnell who has sadly passed away.

The Banagher-native who represented his home club over a long and distinguished underage and senior career died on Thursday.

"It’s with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Patrick O Donnell, a former player and a loyal and dedicated member of our club,” said St. Mary’s GAC, following news of his passing.

Mr. O’Donnell, the club noted, helped propel Derry to their second All-Ireland Minor Football Championship title in 1983; he was on the Derry Under-21 football panel that won the Ulster Championship in 1986; and made his senior championship debut for Derry, lining out at full back against Tyrone in 1991.

The late Patrick O'Donnell

He played for Banagher over many years and in 1984, 1995 and 1996 won the Dr. Kerlin Cup in North Derry.

In 1996 he was part of St. Mary’s Division 2 football league winning side and in 2015 at Banagher’s 50th gala celebrations he was named on its best-of-all-time side.

"Patrick is one of Banagher’s finest men. Always greeting people with a big smile and a word for everyone when he came into Fr Mc Nally Park,” said the club, while offering condolences to his wife Briege, children Emer and Áine and his wider family circle.

The O’Donovan Rossa club in Magherafelt where Patrick lived also sent their deepest sympathies to the O’Donnell family.

Mr. O’Donnell was actively involved with the GAA in his adopted home in his latter years.

“Patrick was a former manager of both our senior men and senior ladies teams.

“While he never denied his roots in his beloved Banagher, he was a great friend to many around Rossa Park and that big smile will be remembered by all of us who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“He will be sadly missed by his close group of friends, none more so than his cousin Eamon Lynch, father of Rossa senior players Odhran and Michael and underage coach Niamh,” the club stated.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. O’Donnell have yet to be confirmed.