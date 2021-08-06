Tributes paid to Fr. Neal Carlin who has passed away
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:45 pm
The well-known local priest who founded the White Oaks addiction treatment centre has sadly passed away.
News of his passing was posted on the St. Eugene's Cathedral social media channels on Friday.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you that the death has taken place of Fr. Neal Carlin. Fr. Neal, founded the Columba Community and established St Anthony's Retreat Centre near Bridgend, White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre, Columba House (Queen Street) and the IOSAS Centre & Celtic Prayer Garden near Muff.
"He has touched many life’s in the North West and beyond."