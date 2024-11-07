Tributes paid to ground-breaking Alliance MLA Anna Lo who has died aged 74

Tributes have been paid to the former Alliance Party MLA Anna Lo, who has passed away aged 74.

The 74-year-old died on Wednesday following an illness.

The Hong Kong-native made history in 2007 when she became the first ethnic-minority politician elected to the Assembly, representing South Belfast, and the first politician of Chinese ethnicity elected to any legislative body in Western Europe.

She leaves behind sons Conall and Owen, daughter-in-law Fiona, two grandchildren and her partner Robert.

“Anna will forever be remembered as a ground-breaker in local politics. However, she brought a wealth of experience, insight and intelligence to politics from her previous roles in social work, broadcasting, community development and advocacy,” said Alliance leader Naomi Long.

“Her dedication and passion for serving her constituents were later rewarded when she was re-elected with an increased mandate. She had a number of causes close to her heart, including protection of the environment and human rights, and was a strong voice on women's rights and equality.

“Despite facing appalling racism from some quarters, she was brave in facing down her abusers. Her friends and colleagues loved her greatly, and were a source of great support for her in those trying times.

“On a personal level, Anna was a great friend and encourager. She was also someone I admired enormously, long before she was involved in party politics. Her service to the Chinese community, to good relations and to the city of Belfast, much of which went unseen by most, was transformational.

“I am so sad to learn of her passing and will miss her warmth, her humour, her kindness and her courage as will everyone in Alliance. Anna's legacy will live on and my thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”

Former Alliance Leader David Ford also added his sympathies following Anna’s death.

“I first met Anna in her previous career as a social worker, where she was known for the exemplary care she gave all her clients,” he said.

“On a professional level, she gave Alliance a massive boost when she made the party’s first Assembly gain, in South Belfast in 2007. I was also pleased to have her chair the Environment Committee at the Assembly, where she expertly held the Department and Minister to account,” he said.