The late Paul Doherty.

The club led tributes following news of Mr. Doherty’s passing.

"Derry City FC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our friend and club steward, Paul Doherty. Paul was a long-serving and dedicated member of our match-night team and his friendly, good natured personality made him very popular at the Brandywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our sincere condolences to the entire family circle at this very difficult time. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace,” the club stated.

Former Derry City midfielder Nicky Low was among those to pass on his condolences describing Paul as ‘a gem of a guy’ and saying his thoughts were with all of his family at this sad time.

The Ráth Mór centre in Creggan, where Paul worked, stated: “Everyone at Ráth Mór would like to express deepest condolences to the family of our colleague and friend Paul Doherty, who died at the weekend.”