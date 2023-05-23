News you can trust since 1772
Tributes paid to late Derry City FC steward Paul Doherty

Tributes have been paid to long-standing Derry City F.C. steward Paul Doherty who has passed away.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:46 BST
The club led tributes following news of Mr. Doherty’s passing.

"Derry City FC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our friend and club steward, Paul Doherty. Paul was a long-serving and dedicated member of our match-night team and his friendly, good natured personality made him very popular at the Brandywell.

"Our sincere condolences to the entire family circle at this very difficult time. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace,” the club stated.

Former Derry City midfielder Nicky Low was among those to pass on his condolences describing Paul as ‘a gem of a guy’ and saying his thoughts were with all of his family at this sad time.

The Ráth Mór centre in Creggan, where Paul worked, stated: “Everyone at Ráth Mór would like to express deepest condolences to the family of our colleague and friend Paul Doherty, who died at the weekend.”

“Ba mhaith le Ráth Mór comhbhrón ó chroí a ghabháil le teaghlach ár gcara Paul Doherty, a fuair bás. Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.”

