Róisín Barton who has sadly passed away.

Karen Mullan, a friend and fellow community worker, described her as a tireless social justice campaigner.

“Devastating news that our dear friend Roisin Barton has sadly passed away. Roisin was a kind and caring person. She was a strong and fierce community activist who stood against injustice all her life. Deepest condolences to her family. I will be forever grateful for her support,” said the former Sinn Féin MLA who now works with the Foyle Foodbank.

Frankie McMenamin, who alongside Mary Nelis and others was a founder member of the Dove House community hub back in 1984, said: “Roisin will be sorely missed. She was one of the main supporters and campaigners for community and women’s rights in the Bogside for many years.

Róisín Barton, second from right, at a Foyle Centenial Women's Awards luncheon in the Gasyard Centre in 2018.

"She was an inspirational figure and a great listener. I want to extend my sympathy to all of Roisin’s family and friends.”

Dove House said it would be closing its doors on Friday as mark of respect.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Dove House Community Trust’s Director and former Chair Person Roisin Barton.

“Roisin was a true community activist always fighting for the betterment of those within the Bogside and Brandywell communities.

“We would like to extend our condolences to her family and friends at this very sad time,” the community centre stated.

Alliance for Choice Derry, said: “We grieve and give thanks today for Roisin Barton - one of the founder members of Alliance for Choice Derry.

“For a long time, Roisin's office in Dove House was the main contact point for people needing help to get to England for abortion. Thank you for everything Roisin.”

Patricia McBride, commentator and co-founder of Women in Media, said: “So sad to hear of the death of Roisin Barton, a stalwart of Dove House and the women’s sector in Derry. She was a huge help and support to me in past work and the community is diminished by her passing.”

Ms. Barton, who was aged 74, was a well-known community, political and women’s activist in the Bogside and Brandywell, serving as chair of Dove House for a time.

She was a founding member of the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum and the cancer support group, the Pink Ladies, and involved in the establishment of the Gasyard Féile in the early 1990s.

She was also involved in protests against Raytheon in the 2000s.

Ms. Barton was the daughter of Seán Keenan, a towering figure within Derry republicanism, and the granddaughter of James Keenan, a leading republican in Derry for many years who was active during the Tan War.

Her brother Colm was shot dead by the British Army in Dove Gardens in 1972.

Colm, aged 19, was killed alongside 18-year-old Eugene McGillan, on March 14, 1972.

Roisin lost her son Pádraig – a respected Ógra Shinn Féin activist – tragically young in a road accident in 2010.

Ms. Barton died peacefully on Wednesday at Altnagelvin Hospital. She is mourned by her partner Peter, children Liam, Sean, Colm, Áine, Seamas, and siblings Seamus and Nora, and her wider circle of family and friends.