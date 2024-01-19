Many tributes were paid at the Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry in Friday in memory of court clerk Ciaran McAlister, 48, who died earlier this week following a brief illness.

Mr. McAlister from Marlborough Street in the city was the court clerk to multiple judges since his appointment over twenty years ago.

The sittings in all courts in the courthouse were temporarily suspended as members of Mr. McAlister's court colleagues joined with members of the judiciary and of the legal profession to pay their tributes to the popular court official. They were joined on sightlink by several of Mr. McAlister's colleagues currently in Vietnam and Australia, as well as by colleagues from throughout the court service in Northern Ireland.

Recorder Judge Neil Rafferty K.C. told a packed Courtroom 4 that he was numbed by the passing of Mr. McAlister.

Ciaran McAlister.

"The good he gave will endure within his family and within the fabric of his building. He was part of its story, he was part of its fabric. He touched so many lives. When I visited him in hospital last week he was surrounded by his extended family who so obviously adored and loved him. He gave good every day of his life and he gave it freely and with kindness.

"He had a unique sense of humour and he always kept the judges right, and he was universally liked and respected as a human being", Judge Rafferty said.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he enjoyed every working day with Mr. McAlister.

"I knew Ciaran for a very long time and I always found his sense of humour engaging. He was a great problem solver. He had a healthy respect for the local solicitors and in turn they certainly had a healthy respect for his professionalism and for his advice. He approached his work in an indefatigable way. We will all miss him an awful lot, he has gone before his time. When I visited him in hospital it was obvious he was in pain but that didn't stop him from making his ‘smart alec’ remarks,” he said.

On behalf of the local solicitors, Mr. Paddy McDaid offered his condolences to the McAlister family and to his work colleagues.

"He had a unique relationship with everyone and we all mourn him. He was one of our own. In terms of his professionalism he controlled the court. He was the go to person and many times he got solicitors and barristers out of trouble. His passing is all too premature,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of local court reporters, George Jackson said Mr. McAlister was always personable, approachable and professional, someone who set a high crossbar in terms of the standards he applied in carrying out his duties. His background off the record briefings to local reporters were always embellished by his colourful and hilarious adjectives, none of which could be reported.