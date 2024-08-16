Tributes paid to legendary Treble-winning Derry City manager Jim McLaughlin who has sadly passed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to the Derry City Treble-winning manager Jim McLaughlin, who has sadly passed away at the age of 83.

Derry City Football Club led the condolences, stating that the local football community was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn of Mr. McLaughlin’s passing and describing him as one of the most successful managers in Irish football history.

"A very proud Derry man; Jim played and managed the Candystripes over his career. As manager he led City to the historic domestic Treble in the 1988-89 season.

“His managerial track record before returning to Brandywell had seen him dominate the domestic game. He led Dundalk and then Shamrock Rovers to league titles and was in charge of the ‘Three in a Row’ side at Milltown.

Derry City Manager Jim McLaughlin is held aloft by Paul Doolin and Kevin Brady in 1989.

“He returned to Brandywell and took over from Noel King in 1986. The famous days of the late 1980s saw City rise to the top of Irish football, culminating with the historic Treble win of 1988-89. Picking up the three major domestic trophies has never been equalled since,” the club stated.

‘Gentleman Jim’s’ immense contribution to Irish football was recognised with Special Merit Awards by both the FAI and the Soccer Writers’ Association while he was awarded Freedom of the City by Derry City & Strabane District Council in 2019.

His family’s connection with Derry City FC was further deepened when his son Paul and grandson Ben both appeared for the Candystripes.

"All connected to Derry City would like to pass on our condolences to his wife Reina; his children Sean, Paul, Martin and Jane, as well as his many grandchildren,” the club stated.

Jim McLaughlin lines out with his Treble-winning Derry City side at Dalymount Park in 1989 for the FAI Cup Final against Cork City.

The League of Ireland and FAI described Jim as ‘a legend of the League of Ireland on and off the field’.

The FAI pointed to his unsurpassed record as a manager with a record eight League of Ireland titles with Derry City, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne as well as six FAI Cups.

As a player, Jim also won an FAI Cup with Dundalk in a glittering career across Irish football.

League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon, said: “We are all deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim McLaughlin. Jim is a true League of Ireland legend who achieved unprecedented success in our game. As well as his incredible career in Irish football, Jim was a remarkable person who will be greatly missed by everyone in Irish football. I would like to extend our sympathies on behalf of the League of Ireland and the FAI to Jim’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Jim McLaughlin with members of the historic Treble winning team Felix Healy, Paul Carlyle, Liam Coyle, Paul Hegarty and Jack Keay, when he was conferred with the Freedom of the City in 2019.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr paid her own personal tribute.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jim McLaughlin this evening following the sad news of his passing Jim brought unbridled pride and joy to our city during one of the most difficult periods in its history and his legacy will live on at the Brandywell,” she stated.

The Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described Jim as ‘a real life Derry legend’.

"You name it, he won it and he gave everyone who followed his teams a lot of happy memories along the way - especially during the ‘89 treble campaign. One of the greatest. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” he said.

The extent to which Mr. McLaughlin was esteemed within the football community in Ireland was made clear by the tributes that flowed in from the clubs where he won his major honours during a glittering career.

Dundalk FC, where he won the FAI Cup as a player and the league three times as a manager – stated: “Sad, sad news. Jim McLaughlin, one of Dundalk Football Club, and the League of Ireland’s greatest-ever managers, has passed away at the age of 83. RIP, Jim.”

He won three titles at Shamrock Rovers in the mid-1980s. The club said: “Very sad news today that legendary Hoops manager Jim McLaughlin has passed away. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May he rest in peace.”

Rovers said Jim’s passing would be marked at the clubs Europa League qualifier against NK Celje at Tallaght on Thursday night.

Shelbourne FC, where he won the league in 1991-92, said: “All at Shelbourne FC are saddened by the death of the legend Jim McLaughlin. Jim alongside Pat Byrne helped usher the glory days back to Tolka by guiding the Reds to the league title in 1992.

"Our thoughts are with Jim’s family and many friends in football at this sad time.”

Jim McLaughlin made his debut for his hometown club Derry City FC as a sixteen-year-old during the 1957-58 season before enjoying a successful career in England and Wales with stints at Birmingham City, Swansea, Peterborough and Shrewsbury Town.

He was capped 12 times for Northern Ireland and scored six times for the North.

On October 3, 1964, he bagged a brace in a 3-4 defeat against England at Windsor Park, lining out alongside his fellow Derry man John ‘Jobby’ Crossan, George Best and Pat Jennings.

Jimmy Greaves scored a hat-trick that day for an England side that included Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton and Gordon Banks.

Following a decade-and-a-half in Britain, Jim returned to Ireland in 1974 as player-manager with Dundalk FC and commenced what would become the most successful managerial career in Irish football history.

Born on December 22, 1940, James Christopher McLaughlin, in the Brandywell, he passed away aged 83 on August 15, 2024.