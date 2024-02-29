Tributes paid to 'Mr Housing' Tony Hassan at Full Derry & Strabane Council meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a Full Council meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue praised Colr. Hassan’s long service to the district, having “put in 21 years” before his retirement.

Mayor Logue added: “Tony was ‘Mr Housing’ of this Council and he lobbied everywhere he went, but especially within this Council regarding the Skeoge development.

“When Tony moved to the area he lived in, there were only about 4,000 houses. Now there are around 40,000. It shines through in his book, but Tony’s heart was with the people of Derry and he always wanted the best for them."

Tony Hassan (second left) pictured in 1997 when he was first elected to the Council with SF's Gerry O hEara, SDLP representatives, the late Willie O'Connell, Shaun Gallagher and Mary Bradley.

“Tony did his best, both inside and outside the chamber, and we will remember him always.”

Fellow Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy worked closely with Colr. Hassan and described him as a a “true stalwart of the Council and his community”.

“He first came into Council in 1997,” Colr. Duffy added. “And he had a huge reputation for working hard prior to that.”

“When he came into Council, his work was second-to-none, and he had a huge passion for housing.

Mayor patricia Logue pictured with Tony Hassan and guests during a visit to the Guildhall to present a copy of his book back in December 2023.

“He wanted to deliver for his community, he had a huge drive for delivering quality housing for people and wanted to see them making a future for themselves and their families.

“He pushed for housing right across the area; Skeoge, Ballynagard and the H2 sites are all developments that are synonymous with Tony Hassan.

“When the new super-councils came into being, I remember Tony being so excited to get back into Council. He saw it as an opportunity to further his and the Council’s ambitions around delivering good-quality homes for people in this city and district.

“He had 50 years of activism within his community, and that was his passion. He was my friend, my teacher, and my mentor, and his like won’t be seen again.”

SDLP Council Brian Tierney credited Cllr Hassan for the development of the Leafair pavilion.

“The work Tony did with our party leader, Colm Eastwood, at the time is what saw that project over the line. That’s what we’re all working for; to provide better services and facilities for the people we collectively represent.

“That was made easier because of people like Tony Hassan.”

