Eddie O’Hare died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 14, aged 93.

Eddie was well known throughout the city of Derry where he worked as a pharmacist for decades.

He was the middle born of three brothers, Eugene, Edward, and Jack. Eugene and Eddie, both pharmacists, owned and managed O’Hare’s Chemists in Creggan Street, Aaron Court in Creggan, Eglinton and later at Great James Street in Derry city centre. When Eddie qualified, he was the youngest pharmacist in Northern Ireland to do so and had to wait until his 21st birthday in order to practise professionally as a Chemist.

Eddie and Sally O'Hare.

Eddie served the greater Derry community both professionally in the chemist and vocationally by enlisting in the Red Cross during the troubles, where he aided and supported many injured during those years.

Eddie and Sally, both keen sports fans, first met playing tennis at the Claris and Alpha Tennis Club in the Brandywell. Eddie also played for Sean Dolan’s G.A.A. gaelic team as goalkeeper in the early 1950s and was called to play for County Derry Minors on a few occasions; he was a keen supporter of the Derry City soccer team all his life.

Eddie married Sally (Nee Coyle) of Donegal Street, Derry on April 19, 1955. They were both people of strong Faith and attended St. Eugene’s Cathedral throughout their lives. They raised a family of seven, Marianne, Fiona, Paul (died tragically on August 18, 1976), Andrea, Keith, Mark, and Gareth. They had twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Eddie’s other passions included bridge and art, both of which he shared with Sally. He was a member of the City of Derry Bridge Club and the North West Bridge Club playing in numerous competitions and congresses with good success. Many of his bridge friends became life-long friends whom he enjoyed time with over the years including playing in the ‘Irish Bridge Congress’ on the continent on many occasions. Seamus Donaghy, Master Point’s’ secretary to the City of Derry Bridge club, stated: “I have results sheets going back nearly forty years and Eddie and Sally figure prominently in many of them. They both won more than their fair share of cups and were always jovial and popular opponents. Eddie was, by far, the oldest surviving member of the club.”

Sean Dolan’s Soccer Team, Eddie O’Hare centre back.

After retirement, Eddie took up art in his mid-60s with Sally. Both were active members of Foyle U3A and were tutored by the late John McDaid, a well-known local artist. Eddie had undoubted talent, working initially in oils and latterly in acrylics. The walls of the family home and those of friends and family are adorned with their paintings.

Eddie was an astute businessman; his professional expertise was second to none. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and neighbours.