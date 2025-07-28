Tributes paid to 'son of Derry' Martin Mc Guinness at new book launch

The Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation has hosted a book launch for the new publication ‘Our Martin’. The book, written by author James Mc Veigh, details ‘stories of Martin’s life from his family and friends, and includes previously unseen photos of Martin.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The author described book as a story about Martin and his beloved wife Bernie.

The book details Martin's personal and professional life as a devoted husband, father and grandfather alongside his long political career in Sinn Féin where he played a crucial role in the Northern Ireland peace process and later as Deputy First Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the man himself, James said: ”Martin was a proud Irish republican, and although he was from the city his influence spread well beyond. He was a leader, political activist and an international statesperson, and his legacy continues to inspire all those who share his legacy of a free and united Ireland.”

Some of those who attended the book launch.

A panel of speakers paid tribute to Martin, recalling poignant memories of the man they knew personally, and also of Martin’s public persona. Opening statements were made by Mayor of Derry and Strabane Ruairí Mc Hugh, and author James Mc Veigh.

Speakers included lifelong friend, former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, Mitchel Mc Laughlin and Martina Anderson, who paid a particularly personal tribute.

Gerry Adams spoke on how the book was also a tribute to Martin and his lifelong partner, his wife Bernie. “This is her book also. It's ‘Our Martin and Our Bernie’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that Martin would be very pleased with this book, he would be pleased we were here to launch it, he would be pleased with the work of the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation. He would be pleased with the work and the progress of Sinn Féin.”

The new book 'Our Martin'.

Also in keeping with Martin’s lifelong dedication to peace, Gerry made a statement on what Martin’s stance would be on the current situation in Gaza.

“Martin would be appalled at the genocide in Gaza. If he was here he would say ‘In our thousands and in our millions, we are all Palestinians’.”

The book launch took place on July 23, at the Guildhall in Derry.

A portion of the proceeds of the book will go to the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation to continue its work.

For more information go to:www.martinmcguinesspeacefoundation.org