Tributes paid to William Lamrock who has passed away

William Lamrock

Mr Lamrock was also a longserving member of the Ulster Unionist Party in Foyle.

The YMCA today confirmed: “It is with great sadness and regret that we have to inform you of the passing of our former General Secretary William Lamrock. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Responding to news of Mr Lamrock’s death, UUP Councillor Darren Guy posted on facebook: “There will be many people we meet in life that will leave an impact, none more so than my friend William Lamrock.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our many conversations, his determination, his astute awareness of everything going on around him, he required the same from us all that were lucky enough to have gained a friend in him.

“I laughed every time I seen that glint in his eye, knowing that someone was about to be elegantly corrected, yet if anyone required advice, William would gladly bestow his wisdom and knowledge upon them.

“A great story teller, a great mind but none lit up his eyes more than when he talked with pride about Gayle, Gillian & Gareth, their partners and of course the grand kids who the stories became more & more about, and behind every great man there’s a truly remarkable woman, Pat was all that and more to William.

“A family man till the end.”