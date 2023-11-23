Derry City and Strabane District Council has paid tribute to former nurse and Chairperson of Hillcrest Trust Paula Cunningham, who passed away on Sunday.

The late Paula Cunningham who has sadly passed away.

Born in Enniskillen, Paula came to Derry when she was just 17 to train as a nurse at Altnagelvin Hospital.

She later moved into hospital management and administration, and was Director of Senior Services in the Western Trust before retiring in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula then threw herself into voluntary work, not only as Safeguarding Officer for the Diocese but also at local schools like St. Paul’s.

The late Paula Cunningham

As well as Hillcrest Trust, Paula was a Chairperson of the Waterside Shared Village alongside Waterside DUP Alderman Niree McMorris, who led the tributes at a full Council meeting on Wednesday, November 22.

Alderman McMorris praised Paula as a ‘mentor to many young doctors and nurses’ during the ‘height of the troubles’.

“Paula was dealing with victims of bombing and shooting incidents on an almost daily basis,” she said. “Everyone will miss her sharp wit, her mischievous sense of humour and, above all, her kindness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paula was a wise, kind and humble woman, who brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the roles she held in this community.

“She gave freely of her time and was always at the end of the phone for advice and support. Paula was a doer. She didn't come onto committees and sit back and she was absolutely an inspiration.”

Waterside Sinn Féin District Councillor Christopher Jackson proposed sending a letter of condolence to Paula’s family from the Mayor’s Office, and said her passing was ‘sad and untimely’.

He said: “I've known Paula as a fellow Director of Hillcrest. We’re all shocked and saddened to hear about her very sudden death and our thoughts are with her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anybody who got to know Paula had the utmost of respect for her. She was somebody who we all had a great deal of confidence and respect in and whatever needed to be done, she would do it.

“We’ve all suffered by the loss of Paula, but that loss has been felt most by her family.”

Waterside SDLP District Councillor Sean Mooney said Paula was a ‘formidable and hardworking’ person.

He concluded: "The Waterside, the city and the district are much poorer for her passing.”

Andrew Balfour,