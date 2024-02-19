Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The veteran republican and long-standing former Sinn Féin councillor passed away after a period of illness.

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of our dear friend and colleague Tony Hassan.

“My immediate thoughts are with his wife Christine, children Ciarán and Áine, and the entire Hassan family at this very sad and difficult time.

The late Tony Hassan who has sadly passed away.

“A community activist and leader for over 50 years, Tony’s whole life was focused on standing up for people’s rights and making his community the best place it could be.”

Colr. Duffy said her former constituency colleague had worked tirelessly on the redevelopment of the Shantallow area over the decades.

“Tony Hassan was a stalwart and a trailblazer who was key to the ongoing regeneration of the Greater Shantallow Area, from new homes, community facilities and better roads.

“First elected to the old Derry City Council in 1997, Tony helped build the foundations for the growth of Sinn Féin in Shantallow and across the city as the longest serving councillor.

“I had the pleasure of working with Tony and learning from him over many years. His experience, advice and friendship was invaluable. He will be dearly missed.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “Tony had time for everyone and was committed to making greater Shantallow and our city better for all. Thoughts are with Chrissie, Ciarán, Áine and his Sinn Féin colleagues.”

Colmcille Press, publisher of his recently published memoir, ‘From Old Streets to New Homes’, said: “So sorry to hear that our great friend, the author and retired councillor, Tony Hassan has died. As Mitchel McLaughlin said, 'Tony was one in a million'.”

Journalist and publisher Garbhán Downey said that ‘underneath his sometimes tough facade Tony was kindness itself and generous to a fault’.