Tributes to Donncha Mac Niallais in Leinster House

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, speaking in the Seanad on Wednesday, described the late Mr. Mac Niallias as champion of the Irish language, women's rights and the peace process.

"I want to mention, on a personal level, the passing of a well-known, respected and committed Republican Irish language and women's rights activist, Donncha Mac Niallais.

"He was centrally involved in the development of the Irish language in the city of Derry and throughout the county. He was associated with the Irish language education sectors. The Alliance for Choice Derry, after Donncha's passing, said this week that he was a committed champion for a woman's right to choose for many years.

Donncha Mac Niallais

"He was also a former Republican prisoner and was a dedicated proponent of our peace and political processes," said Senator Ó Donnghaile.