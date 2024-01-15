Tributes have been paid to the late Sean ‘Jack’ O’Dwyer who passed away at the weekend.

Mr. O’Dwyer, who was originally from the south Kilkenny area with connections in Tipperary, died peacefully at Altnagelvin on Sunday. He was 91.

The former deputy chairman of Desmond and Sons was a long-standing member of the Alliance Party.

Alliance Party Foyle chairperson Philip McKinney said: “Sean was one of the longest serving members of the Alliance Party in Foyle. He was an active member and a strong supporter of the Alliance Party‘s work for a reconciled and united community locally and across NI.

"Many people will know of him from his dedicated work with Desmond and Sons that created so many jobs and careers across the West.”

Mr. O’Dwyer also served on the Industrial Development Board (IDB). He was a former chair of the Omagh Fund and pro-chancellor of the University of Ulster.

Mr. McKinney said: “In his industrial work he also served as a knowledgeable and effective member of the IDB fostering business and job creation throughout Northern Ireland. And one of his most important charitable works was to chair The Omagh Fund after the appalling bomb of 1998.

"Sean had a long life and used his many talents for the benefit of all. The Alliance Foyle Association was greatly saddened to hear of his death and we send our warmest condolences to Peggy and all the O’Dwyer family at home and abroad.”